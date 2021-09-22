Lithuania - Migrant Influx | EU Civil Protection Mechanism response – DG ECHO Daily Map | 22/09/2021

Lithuania has requested support from the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) on 15 July 2021 due to the increased flow of irregular migrants crossing the Lithuanian-Belarus border and the declared state of emergency in the country. 19 countries have offered assistance to Lithuania through the UCPM.

Offers consist of tents, heating systems and air conditioners, camp beds, electric generators, lighting kits, tables, chairs, blankets, pillows, sleeping bags, mattresses, lockers, warehouse tents, food rations and other in-kind assistance.