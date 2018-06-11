11 Jun 2018

Libya: Displacement Mobility Tracking - Event Tracker Update (11-31 May 2018)

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 May 2018
Summary

Published on a bi-weekly basis, the Displacement Event Tracker reports on incidents related to IDPs, returnees and migrants, especially in regards to large population movement updates.

On the 13th of May, as a result of armed clashes in the city of Sebha, 120 households were displaced to private and public buildings in the city center and to the baladiya of Murzuq.On the 18th May, a dust storm damaged multiple tents in The Qrart Alkataf camp.Heavy clashes reported in Jinan Attiyah Muhalla on the 19th May. During the reporting period, shelling and clashes continued in Derna.

