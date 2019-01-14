Libya: Displacement Mobility Tracking - Event Tracker Update (1-31 December 2018)

HRAWA

Approximately 150 migrants arrived from Ejdabia, Aljufra and Alkufra; some looking for job opportunities while others plan to continue their journey to other destinations.

ABU SLIEM

Reportedly, 1,750 individuals returned to Abu Sliem in December. The new returnees had previously been displaced to Zintan and Tarhuna since the 2014 Tripoli clashes. Returnee families returned to their previous homes and reported needs include food items, hygiene kits and blankets.

Furthermore, about 4,400 migrants arrived to Abu Sliem during the reporting period; some include new arrivals looking for work while others are returning to resume their previous jobs prior to the escalation of hostilities in September.

AIN ZARA

Reportedly, 6,300 migrants arrived to Ain Zara in December; some include new arrivals looking for work while others are planning to continue their journey

SIRT

An estimated 180 to 250 migrants arrived to Sirt from Ejdabia, Aljufra and Misrata; some looking for job opportunities while others plan to continue their journey to other destinations.

DERNA

As the security situation remained stable in most neighborhoods of Derna, except the old city, people continued to return in December. An additional 185 individuals returned to Derna during the reporting period and reported needs include food,

NFIs and medicine.

BENGHAZI

Following heaving rainfall, floods affected several areas of Benghazi at the beginning of December, particularly the neighborhood of Benina. Due to flooding at least 230 families left their homes to adjacent neighbourhoods and subsequently returned after the flooding had subsided. Furthermore, approximately 500 migrants arrived to Benghazi in December looking for work opportunities.