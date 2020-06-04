Libya COVID-19 Response: COVID-19 at Risk Population Assessment (CARPA) - 28 May 2020

A set of 13 indicators and a scoring mechanism was developed in consultation with the Health Sector to determine two vulnerable population categories per mantika: 'intersectoral vulnerability to increased mortality from COVID-19' and those 'at risk of higher infection rates of COVID-19'. The 'intersectoral vulnerability' takes into account reported access to health care facilities by households, drivetimes to COVID-19 designated facilities, age distribution of the population, prevalence of chronic diseases, and the ratio of total population per bed in a COVID-19 designated facility. Vulnerability due to increased 'risk of higher infection rates' is determined by urban population density, the number of IDP/returnee/ migrants/refugees living in substandard shelter types, the presence of detention centres, population movement across national/mantika borders, and access to WASH facilities and products.