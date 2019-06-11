DTM Libya: Tripoli Displacements, 11 June 2019 [EN/AR]
Since DTM’s last update on 30 May, an additional 685 displaced families (approximately 3,425 individuals) were identified, bringing the total to at least 18,785 families (approximately 93,925 individuals) who have been displaced from their homes since the start of hostilities on 04 April 2019.
