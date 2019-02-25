Syria Refugee Response Lebanon: Beirut and Mount Lebanon Governorates - Distribution of the Registered Syrian Refugees at the Cadastral Level (As of 31 December 2018)
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Dec 2018
Distribution of the Registered Syrian Refugees by Province
BEIRUT
Total No. of Household Registered: 4,765
Total No. of Individuals Registered: 18,445
MOUNT LEBANON
Total No. of Household Registered: 53,244
Total No. of Individuals Registered: 227,515