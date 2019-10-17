Lebanon & Syria: Imagery analysis: 15-16 October 2019 | Published 17 October 2019 | Version 1.0
Fire hotspots density estimation in Lebanon and Syria as detected by VIIRS between October 15-16, 2019
This map illustrates satellite-detected fire hotspots based on the analysis of NASA's Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) accessed via NASA FIRMS, between October 15-16, 2019. 30 hotspots were detected in Lebanon and 121 hotspots were detected in three analysed Governorates (i.e.
Homs, Lattakia and Tartous) in Syria. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.