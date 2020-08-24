Lebanon: Migrant Worker Vulnerability: Migrants with lack of access to personal protective equipment residing in the vicinity of the Beirut explosion (20 August 2020)

The IOM DTM maps represent an update to the report, Migrant Workers Vulnerability Baseline Assessment and maps released on 14th August following the revision and release of the OCHA Operational Zones on 19th August. The map below shows percentage of migrants residing in the vicinity of the Beirut explosion who lack access to personal protective equipment (PPE).

For information on the Migrant Workers Vulnerability Baseline Assessment report, please visit: https://migration.iom.int/node/9405/