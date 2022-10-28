Lebanon: Inter-Agency Coordination - The 332 localities in Lebanon that host the highest number of displaced Syrians, Palestinian refugees, and deprived Lebanese - 2022

This map identifies and ranks localities in Lebanon that host the highest number of displaced Syrians, Palestinian refugees, and vulnerable Lebanese . The map is used to guide partners under the Lebanon Crisis Response plan to prioritize geographical areas that cover a high number of vulnerable people. The map is used specifically for geographical targeting which might be used for example to identify locations for community-based interventions. As such, this maps complements socio-economic and categorical targeting which covers the whole of Lebanon.
