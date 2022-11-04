Lebanon

Lebanon | Cholera outbreak - DG ECHO Daily Map | 04/11/2022

Map
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
  • DG ECHO has allocated additional emergency funding of EUR 800 000 towards the epidemic response.
  • On 13 October, Lebanon requested support from the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to respond to the cholera outbreak.
  • The list of needs includes: cholera vaccines, cholera rapid tests medicines, water testing kits, hygiene kits

Related Content