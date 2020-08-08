Lebanon - Beirut: Situation as of August 05, 2020 - Damage Assessment Map

On August 4, 2020, a heavy explosion in Beirut, the capital city of Lebanon, killed over a hundred people and left many hundred thousand homeless. The explosion took place in the harbor area at 18:08 local time. It was probably caused by a large quantity of ammonium nitrate stored at a warehouse in the port.

The DLR/ZKI map shows the damage situation on August 5, 2020. After comparing a pre-event-scene with this post-event-image, both with a very high special resolution, it is possible to give an overview of the affected area and an estimation of the damage extent.