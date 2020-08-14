Lebanon

Lebanon: Beirut Explosion, Socio-economic vulnerability by operational zone (13 August 2020)

These zones were developed to help coordinate and collaborate on relief efforts at the operational level. Level 3 Administrative boundaries in Lebanon ‘Cadasters’ were divided into Zones. Those zones will be used as a reference to facilitate the data collection for all different aspects of the response. A Zone can be defined as a cluster of built-up plots separated by the road network within the Administrative Level 3 – Cadasters of Lebanon.

The socio-economic status of households living pre-blast in each zone was estimated by UN-Habitat based on (1) a national ranking of 498 disadvantaged area undertaken to inform the ongoing UN-Habitat-UNICEF Neighbourhood Profiling project and (2) a visual assessment in the field on 12 August 2020.

