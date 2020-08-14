Lebanon: Beirut Explosion, Hazardous materials found at port (Imagery post event) (13 August 2020)

Map shows locations where a bio hazard was identified at the triage stage of the USAR worksite or where hazardous materials were found during preliminary environmental site surveys at the port.

The Lebanese CBRN Unit has reportedly also found and safely removed benzoyl peroxide, ammonium hydroxide, plenty of flammable liquids for commercial use, unsafely stored combinations of fuel and oxidisers, and 140 kg of phostoxin. FAO has informed that 9,000 l of malathion 57% EC and 500 kg of methomyl 90% SP were stored at warehouses n. 17 since 2012 and n. 14 since 2018 respectively (not yet found)