Lebanon: Beirut Explosion, Beirut port explosion operational zones (West) (12 August 2020)

These zones were developed to help coordinate and collaborate on relief efforts at the operational level. Level 3 Administrative boundaries in Lebanon ‘Cadasters’ were divided into Zones. Those zones will be used as a reference to facilitate the data collection for all different aspects of the response. A Zone can be defined as a cluster of built-up plots separated by the road network within the Administrative Level 3 – Cadasters of Lebanon.

