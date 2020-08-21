Lebanon - Beirut: Ammonium Nitrate Toxic Gas Exposure Distance to Human Health (as of 07 August 2020)

NB: the chemical release happens very quickly and the resulting toxic smoke plume is usually dispersed within a few hours

According to government sources, the blast has occurred as a result of the ignition of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate. The dynamics of the event remain uncertain. The Flash Environmental Assessment Tool (FEAT) 2.0 Pocket Guide classifies Ammonium Nitrate chemical hazard as Acute Toxic Gas 2, which is lethal to humans within 0.2km and toxic when inhaled up to 3km causing concern for human health.

Hazard Health Information

The following acute (short-term) health effects may occur immediately or shortly after exposure to Ammonium Nitrate: