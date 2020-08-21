Lebanon
Lebanon - Beirut: Ammonium Nitrate Toxic Gas Exposure Distance to Human Health (as of 07 August 2020)
NB: the chemical release happens very quickly and the resulting toxic smoke plume is usually dispersed within a few hours
According to government sources, the blast has occurred as a result of the ignition of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate. The dynamics of the event remain uncertain. The Flash Environmental Assessment Tool (FEAT) 2.0 Pocket Guide classifies Ammonium Nitrate chemical hazard as Acute Toxic Gas 2, which is lethal to humans within 0.2km and toxic when inhaled up to 3km causing concern for human health.
Hazard Health Information
The following acute (short-term) health effects may occur immediately or shortly after exposure to Ammonium Nitrate:
Contact can irritate and burn the skin and eyes
Inhaling Ammonium Nitrates can irritate the nose, throat, and lungs. May cause irritation to the respiratory tract; symptoms may include coughing, sore throat, and shortness of breath
Overexposure can cause nausea, vomiting, flushing of the face and neck, headache, weakness, and collapse.
High levels can interfere with the ability of the blood to carry Oxygen causing heachache, fatigue, dizziness, and a blue colour to the skin and lips (methemoglobinemia). Higher levels can cause trouble breathing, collapse, and even death.
