Lebanon
Beirut Port Explosions: Operational Zones Reference Map, as of 20 August 2020
Attachments
This map has been developed to help coordinate and collaborate on relief efforts at the operational level. Level 3 Administrative boundaries in Lebanon 'Cadasters' are too large for operational purposes and hence were divided into zones. Those zones will be used as a reference to facilitate the data collection for all different aspects of the response. A zone can be defined as a cluster of built-up plots separated by the road network within the Administrative Level 3 - Cadasters of Lebanon.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
