Lao PDR: Khammouan and Savannakhet Province | Imagery analysis: 11 September 2019 | Published 13 September 2019 | Version 1.0

Satellite detected waters extents, as of 11 September 2019 over Khammouan and Savannakhet Province of Lao PDR

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface water in Khammouan and Savannakhet Province of Lao PDR as observed from Sentinel-1 imagery acquired on 11 September 2019. Within the analysed extent of about 8,300 km2, a total about 332 km2 of land appear to be flooded as of 11 September 2019. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.

Important Note: Flood analysis from Sentinel1 imagery acquired on 11 September 2019 may seriously underestimate presence of standing flood water in built up areas due to backscattering of the radar signal.