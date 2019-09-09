Lao PDR: Attapeu, Champasack, Khammouan, Salavan and Savannakhet Province (Imagery analysis: 6 September 2019 | Published 8 September 2019 | Version 1.0)

Satellite detected waters extents, as of 6 September 2019 over southern provinces of Lao PDR

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface water in southern provinces of Lao PDR as observed from Sentinel-1 imagery acquired on 6 September 2019. Within the analysed extent of about 60,000 km2, a total about 1,000 km2 of land appear to be flooded as of 6 September 2019. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.

Important Note: Flood analysis from Sentinel1 imagery acquired on 6 September 2019 may seriously underestimate presence of standing flood water in built up areas due to backscattering of the radar signal.