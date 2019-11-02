Kenya: Wajir East Sub County, Wajir County - Imagery analysis: 28 October 2019 | Published 2 November 2019 | Version 1.0

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface water in Wajir East Sub County, Wajir County of Kenya as observed from Sentinel-2 imagery acquired on 28 October 2019. Within the analysed extent of about 450 km2, a total of about 25 km2 of land appear to be flooded. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.