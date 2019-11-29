Kenya: Pokot South and Sigor Sub Counties, West Pokot County: Imagery Analysis: 28 November | Published 29 November 2019 | version 1.0

This map illustrates satellite-detected landslides in Pokot South and Sigor Sub counties located in West Pokot county (Kenya) as detected from a Pleiades-1 image acquired on 28 November 2019. Several roads in the valley have been affected and at least 5 bridges were destroyed. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.