Kenya: Garsen Sub County, Tana River County - Imagery analysis: 28 October 2019 | Published 2 November 2019 | Version 1.0

Satellite-detected water extents, as of 28 October 2019 over Garsen Sub County, Tana River County of Kenya

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface water in Garsen Sub County, Tana River County of Kenya as observed from Sentinel-2 imagery acquired on 28 October 2019. Within the analysed extent of about 150 km2, a total about 12 km2 of land appear to be flooded. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.

