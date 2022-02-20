Kenya: ASAL Humanitarian Network Response - Assessment of Drought Impact - Livestock Condition (18 Feb 2022)

The map provides an overview of drought conditions as reported through household surveys from 6-15th November 2021. The bar charts provide the percentage reported responses on drought length, rangeland loss and and livestock condition. For example, in Galole 100% of respondents reported drought for over 6 months, and the bar is therefore completely red. The map also shows targeted number of households by sub-county, for the planned and ongoing multi-purpose cash program, implemented by the ASAL Humanitarian Network since November 2021.