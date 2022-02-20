Kenya

Kenya: ASAL Humanitarian Network Response - Assessment of Drought Impact - Crop Losses (11 Feb 2022)

Format
Map
Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

The map provides an overview of drought and crop conditions as reported through household surveys from 6-15th November 2021. The bar charts provide the percentage reported responses on drought length and crop losses. For example, in Galole 100% of respondents reported drought for over 6 months, and the bar is therefore completely red. The map also shows targeted number of households by sub-county for the planned and ongoing multi-purpose cash program implemented by the ASAL Humanitarian Network since November 2021.

Related Content