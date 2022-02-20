Kenya: ASAL Humanitarian Network Response - Assessment of Drought Impact - Conflict (18 Feb 2022)

The map provides an overview of drought conditions as reported through household surveys from 6-15th November 2021. The bar charts provide the percentage reported responses on conflict due to drought conditions. For example, in Bura 100% of respondents reported no conflict due to drought, and the bar is therefore completely yellow. The 'responses' label shows the number of people surveyed. The ‘cause responses’ label shows only the number surveyed who said ‘yes’ to identifying conflict, who then answered the cause of conflict questions (pasture, land or water). The map also shows targeted number of households by sub- county, for the planned and ongoing multi-purpose cash program, implemented by the ASAL Humanitarian Network since November 2021.