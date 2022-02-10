Kenya: ASAL Humanitarian Network Drought Response - Targeted Households by Ward (9 Feb 2022)

The map shows the targeted number of households by ward for the planned and ongoing multi-purpose cash program implemented by the ASAL Humanitarian Network, in response to the 2021-22 drought, in the arid and semi-arid land (ASAL) counties in Kenya. Counties and sub-counties are shown for the country, but sub-counties are only labelled for the ASAL area. Wards and villages are shown if they have a cash implementation program.