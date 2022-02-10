Kenya: ASAL Humanitarian Network Drought Response - Cash Transfer Value by Sub-county (9 Feb 2022)

The map shows the cash transfer value for a targeted number of households by sub-county. This is for the planned and ongoing multi-purpose cash program implemented by the ASAL Humanitarian Network in response to the ongoing drought. The cash transfer values are shown in Kenyan Shilling (KES) with approximate dollar value labels (1 USD = 109 KES). The values are per month and 2 or 3 monthly cycles of cash transfers are planned, or have been completed, in each sub-county since November 2021.