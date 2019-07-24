24 Jul 2019

Jordan: Flood hazard by district (23 Jun 2019)

Map
from World Food Programme
Published on 23 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (5.15 MB)

This flood hazard map was produced using the Zonal Statistics tool, available in the Spatial Analysis toolbox in ArcMap, calculating the maximum value (MAX) of Q/A observed within each district. The historical trend of flood hazard in Jordan is shown at district level. The map shows that northern districts are mostly susceptible to floods due to high rainfall intensity. These findings were compared to the number of flash flood events per district that occurred between 1982 and 2011. A close and reasonable correlation between the historical flood events' occurrence and the flood hazard map was observed.

