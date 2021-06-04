SWEDO commitment to Iraqi marshlands restoration (June 2021)

SWEDO, the Swedish Development Aid Organization (www.swedoaid.org) was founded in Stockholm in 1991 and operates in Iraq to deliver humanitarian aid and development assistance to over 1 million beneficiaries.

SWEDO works in partnership with the World Food Program on the Food for Assets project in Thi Qar Governorate of Iraq to strengthen the resilience of vulnerable communities affected by water crisis, climate change and the overall loss of the marshland ecosystem.