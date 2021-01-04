Iraqis who have moved abroad, November 2020

As part of DTM’s migration monitoring activities, the Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (REMAP) has been implemented in Iraq since 2019 in response to the critical need to collect and analyze information on displacement and human mobility. The aim of the activity is to strengthen evidence based formulation and implementation of humanitarian and development policy and programming on migration and forced displacement in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iran, Iraq and Pakistan.

Following the activities of the REMAP project, DTM collected information on the numbers and locations of mobile population groups, in the current case Iraqis who have moved abroad. This document provides an overview of locations hosting either IDPs or returnees in which Iraqis have departed for another country in the year prior to the assessment, with the intention to emigrate. The data presented in this factsheet is taken from the Integrated Location Assessment (ILA) – Round V (completed from 1 July to 31 August 2020). ILA V provides an in-depth look into the situation of displaced and returning populations across Iraq, with a particular focus on the profiling of the locations in which these groups live. The data collected includes the demographic composition of locations, state of infrastructure, services, security, social cohesion and movement intentions for IDPs, and covers both in-camp and out-of-camp settings.

Data collection for ILA V was conducted through a network of key informants across 3,810 non-camp locations hosting either IDPs or returnees (or both).

These key informants were asked about instances of Iraqis who have emigrated, with the option of providing the number of these persons.

• Key informants reported that some Iraqis had left for a foreign country in 10% of assessed locations, namely 369 out of the 3,810 locations.

• Departures were reported in 12 of the 18 assessed governorates. The three governorates with the highest proportion of locations reporting that some Iraqis had emigrated were Sulaymaniyah (36%, 133 locations), Erbil (17%, 62 locations) and Dahuk (12%, 46 locations).

• 51% of the locations with some departures for abroad reported a total of 1,845 Iraqis having departed. The top locations reporting the highest population who have moved aboard were located in Sulaymaniyah governorate: Sarchnar and Chwar Bakh 401 in Sulaymaniyah District, reporting 75 and 55 Iraqis having emigrated all from Sulaymaniyah governorate.