Stats: 246,974 persons (80,779 households) covered by Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP 2017) Population in Camps and non-Camps: 37% (91,145 persons) live in 9 camps & 63% (155,829 persons) in non-camp/urban areas Locations: 97% (238,829 persons) live in Kurdistan Region – Iraq (KR-I), 03% (8,145 persons) live in other locations in Iraq.