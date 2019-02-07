Iraq: iMMAP - IHF Humanitarian Access Response - Weekly Explosive Incidents Flash News (31 January to 6 February 2019)

Ninewa Governorate

An Armed Group 31 January 2019

● hot and killed a civilian in Bazwaya village, immediately after the incident they fled to an unknown destination.

Popular Mobilization Forces 1 February 2019

● They were able to find a prison, medicine storage and a manufacturing facility for IEDs during a search operation in Al-Qahira and Hazil villages in Qayrawan subdistrict west of Mosul city. Worth mentioning that the ISIS used the prison for capturing men and women.

Security Forces 2 February 2019

● They were able to find 2 tunnels during a search operation in Adaya mountains in Hatra district. The tunnels were used formerly for hiding themselves against the airstrikes.

Popular Mobilization Forces 5 February 2019

● Conducted a search operation in Jakn Kharab area on the outskirts of Telafar district, they were able to clear an F16 missile.

Police Forces 6 February 2019

● According to an intelligence information arrested 6 ISIS members in Al-Mulawatha area west of Mosul city, the ISIS members are fighters in Diwan Al-Jund and they fought against Iraqi Forces.

Analysis: Daily ISFs search for the ISIS sleeper cells and locking down some parts of the city to arrest them is an indication of an increase of activities and attacks of the ISIS against the security forces. "Islamic State" Daesh, poses a serious threat, as spreading dozens of militants in villages near the city of Mosul. Ninewa deputies in the Iraqi parliament and city officials appealed to the Iraqi prime minister to send more troops to Mosul, stressing that threats are serious.

Kirkuk Governorate

ISIS 1 February 2019

● Broke into Haftaghar village and shot and killed 3 civilians. The village is inhabited by Arabs and Kurds in the western Daquq district.

ISIS 5 February 2019

● Exploded an IED on a Federal Police Forces’ towing vehicle on Manzila road near Atshana village injuring 2 members.

● Launched mortar shells from Hamrin mountain to Al-Haml village without any casualties.

● Blew up a security member house in Mansiya village in Hawiga district without any casualties.

Analysis: Military search operations are ongoing in areas were under ISIS control and areas suspected of their existence. The continues targeting of key government employees remains an issue in the north east. In addition to ISIS sporadic attacks to destabilize the security situation there are also severe ethnic and religious tribal frictions that boil down to reach ranking government staff in areas that have mixed demographics