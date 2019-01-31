31 Jan 2019

Iraq: iMMAP - IHF Humanitarian Access Response - Weekly Explosive Incidents Flash News (24 - 30 January 2019)

Map
from iMMAP
Published on 31 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (4.43 MB)

Ninewa Governorate

Security Forces 25 January 2019

● Launched 4 airstrikes on 2 ISIS’s hideouts in south of Hatra district killing 2 of them. Popular Mobilization Forces 27 January 2019

● Found an ISIS operating base which contained 10 IEDs and mortar shells in Tal Ghazl west of Mosul city.

Analysis: Sporadic and intermittent attacks are ongoing against the Iraqi Security Forces (ISFs). There are regular ISFs’ search operations ongoing on weekly basis to look for ISIS sleeper cells after increased attacks in the governorate.

Anbar Governorate

Security Forces 26 January 2019

● Destroyed 2 tunnels, 2 hideouts and exploded 11 IEDs belonged to the ISIS in north of Ru’ua district.

Security Forces 27 January 2019

● Found a weapon cache which contained 300 machine gun rounds of 12.7 and 200 BKC machine guns, a mortar rounds 60mm, SBG9 launcher and 2 BKC rifles in Aweila area of the Thar Thar desert in Ramadi district.

ISIS 28 January 2019

● Executed 2 civilians and kidnapped another one collecting truffles in the desert in Al-Waziya valley located 30 km west of Haditha district.

Popular Mobilization Forces and Iraqi Military Forces 28 January 2019

● Found a tunnel from Al-Shuhada area to Hayakl area in Falluja district, worth mentioning that ISIS planned to use the tunnel for the terrorist activities in the area.

Popular Mobilization Forces 29 January 2019

● Downed an ISIS drone by a night vision system on the Iraqi-Syrian border.

Iraqi Air Forces 29 January 2019

● Strike on an ISIS group while transporting by vehicles in Ruttba desert killing 6 of them, worth noting that the group linked with Abu Bakir Al-Baghdadi and they were responsible of exploding tens of vehicles in Ninewa and Salah Al-Din governorates.

Analysis: Regular attacks by ISIS are still persisted like kidnapping, shooting, killing and executing civilians in Anbar governorate. The ISFs and PMFs are engaged in regular search operations in an attempt to capture the ISIS members and seize over their arms.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.