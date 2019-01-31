Iraq: iMMAP - IHF Humanitarian Access Response - Weekly Explosive Incidents Flash News (24 - 30 January 2019)

Ninewa Governorate

Security Forces 25 January 2019

● Launched 4 airstrikes on 2 ISIS’s hideouts in south of Hatra district killing 2 of them. Popular Mobilization Forces 27 January 2019

● Found an ISIS operating base which contained 10 IEDs and mortar shells in Tal Ghazl west of Mosul city.

Analysis: Sporadic and intermittent attacks are ongoing against the Iraqi Security Forces (ISFs). There are regular ISFs’ search operations ongoing on weekly basis to look for ISIS sleeper cells after increased attacks in the governorate.

Anbar Governorate

Security Forces 26 January 2019

● Destroyed 2 tunnels, 2 hideouts and exploded 11 IEDs belonged to the ISIS in north of Ru’ua district.

Security Forces 27 January 2019

● Found a weapon cache which contained 300 machine gun rounds of 12.7 and 200 BKC machine guns, a mortar rounds 60mm, SBG9 launcher and 2 BKC rifles in Aweila area of the Thar Thar desert in Ramadi district.

ISIS 28 January 2019

● Executed 2 civilians and kidnapped another one collecting truffles in the desert in Al-Waziya valley located 30 km west of Haditha district.

Popular Mobilization Forces and Iraqi Military Forces 28 January 2019

● Found a tunnel from Al-Shuhada area to Hayakl area in Falluja district, worth mentioning that ISIS planned to use the tunnel for the terrorist activities in the area.

Popular Mobilization Forces 29 January 2019

● Downed an ISIS drone by a night vision system on the Iraqi-Syrian border.

Iraqi Air Forces 29 January 2019

● Strike on an ISIS group while transporting by vehicles in Ruttba desert killing 6 of them, worth noting that the group linked with Abu Bakir Al-Baghdadi and they were responsible of exploding tens of vehicles in Ninewa and Salah Al-Din governorates.

Analysis: Regular attacks by ISIS are still persisted like kidnapping, shooting, killing and executing civilians in Anbar governorate. The ISFs and PMFs are engaged in regular search operations in an attempt to capture the ISIS members and seize over their arms.