24 Jan 2019

Iraq: iMMAP - IHF Humanitarian Access Response - Weekly Explosive Incidents Flash News (17 - 23 January 2019)

Map
from iMMAP
Published on 23 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (4.33 MB)

Ninewa Governorate

Popular Mobilization Forces 17 January 2019

● Carried out a search operation in villages in Tilkaif district, the operation resulted of clearing 90 booby-trapped locally made canon shells, 10 booby-trapped barrels, 28 booby-trapped locally made gallons and 5 missiles, all of them belonged to ISIS, they were moved to a safe place and some of them were blown up.

Police Forces 18 January 2019

● Carried out a search operation in Al-Intisar, Atshana, Al-Wahda and Karama neighborhoods in Mosul city, the operation resulted in arresting 4 ISIS members and taking over 2 vehicles.

Security Forces 19 January 2019

● According to the accurate information, they were able to arrest 3 ISIS members in Al-Hud village south of Mosul. They also took over light weapons.

Rapid Reaction Forces 20 January 2019

● During a search operation they clashed with the ISIS members in Yarmuk neighborhood in Mosul city, the operation resulted in arresting of 2 ISIS members and taking over a vehicle, a gun, a silencer, 2 hand grenades and an adhesive IED.

Popular Mobilization Forces 20 January 2019

● Carried out a search operation in 2 villages in Ninewa governorate, the operation resulted in clearing 20 IEDs in Tawajina village and an explosive belt in Topzawa school.

Iraqi Military Forces and Coalition Military Forces 21 January 2019

● Carried out a search operation in Atshana mountains, during the operation, an ISIS member shot the Iraqi Military Forces. As a reaction, the Iraqi Military Forces and Coalition Forces struck and destroyed 3 tunnels, 10 weapon caches, dens, and a booby-trapped vehicle. They also cleared 730 IEDs in different places in Ninewa governorate.

Diyala Governorate

Popular Mobilization Forces 20 January 2019

● Clashed with a group of ISIS during a search operation in Safra sector north Ba’quba district, the clash resulted in killing of 2 Popular

Mobilization Forces members and a number of ISIS and injuring of some of them. ISIS 21 January 2019

● Sniped and killed a policeman and injured another one followed by an attack on a security point in Sheikhy village within Alqwaqif orchards. In another security incident they sniped and killed a SWAT police member on Imam Ways road in the Mayah village side on Muqdadiya district border

