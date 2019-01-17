17 Jan 2019

Iraq: iMMAP - IHF Humanitarian Access Response - Weekly Explosive Incidents Flash News (10 - 16 January 2019)

Ninewa Governorate

Popular Mobilization Forces, 10 January 2019

● Cleared 3 IEDs in Qayrawan subdistrict west of Mosul Popular Mobilization Forces 11 January 2019

● Conducted a search operation in Ayn Ghazal and Tal Banat in Qayrawan subdistrict, the operation resulted in clearing tens of ISIS IEDs, 40 mortar shells, a fuunel04-shapped IED, a Katyusha missile and a cornet missile ready for launch.

Security Forces, 13 January 2019

● Cleared 7 funnel shape IEDs in Khabara Shubat village.

● In Mosul Al-Qadimah area they cleared 2 explosive belts, 2 hand grenades and 3 drone grenades.

● On the Tilkaif road they cleared 5 locally made IEDs, 2 Austrian rockets, a damaged Katyusha missile and a damaged mortar shell round 80mm.

● In Farouq neighborhood in Mosul city they cleared 7 projectiles round 57mm.
Joint Security Forces 15 January 2019

● Were able to clear an abandoned house in Nahrawan (Tanak) neighborhood in Mosul city, the house contained an explosive belt ready for the explosion, 8 defense hand grenades, 3 attacking hand grenades, a pump action shotgun with its bullets, 750 M16 bullets, 12 M4 bullet storages and a 5m long Cordtex fuse.

Diyala Governorate

ISIS, 10 January 2019

● Attacked and burned a factory of gravel and sands on the outskirts of Khanaqin district. No casualties were reported.

Popular Mobilization Forces, 10 January 2019

● Clashed with an ISIS group when they tried to sneak into the surrounding areas of Hamrin lake in Sa’diya subdistrict.

ISIS, 11 January 2019

● Launched 2 mortar shells in the orchards in Shok Al-Rim village, and another mortar shell near Sariha village in Muqdadiya district.

Iraqi Air Forces, 13 January 2019

● Engaged airstrikes on ISIS positions in areas near Hamrin lake north of Diyala governorate. The strikes destroyed 3 operating bases in Um Al-Fahm area.

An Armed Group, 14 January 2019

● Launched a Katyusha missile on Kharnabat area 5km from Ba’quba city.

