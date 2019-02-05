05 Feb 2019

Iraq: iMMAP-IHF, Humanitarian Access Response: Explosive Incidents Snapshot (10 December 2017 to 31 January 2019)

Download PDF (3.79 MB)

The iMMAP-RMIMC’s security incidents reports show that the Islamic State and Levant (ISIS) has intensified its sporadic and intermittent attacks targeting both the security forces and the civilians with the aim of destabilizing the security situation and hinder the humanitarian support to the vulnerables. Residents from liberated areas still fear the unstable security situations as the re-emergence of ISIS groups and sleeper cells are now more active than before and they constitute a major menace in their areas. The process of returning IDPs is progressing a scant scale and a big portion is still unable and unwilling to return due to the contamination and huge damage incurred to the infrastructure in their living areas. As of 10 December 2017 to 31 January 2019, the iMMAP security incidents tracking system has recorded 3,065 number of explosive incidents in Mosul Corridors, Hawiga and Western Anbar operations areas. Since the end of military operations, the death toll is about 1157 people and Injuries of 994 ones. Between 10 December 2017 to 31 January 2019 over 4,165,320 people returned and they are in urgent need of support and assistance

