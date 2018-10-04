Iraq: iMMAP-IHF, Humanitarian Access Response: Explosive Incidents Snapshot (10 December 2017 to 30 September 2018)

After the official victory to oust the ISIS announced in December 2017, the residents from liberated areas still fear the unstable security situations as the re-emergence of ISIS groups and sleeper cells are now more active than before and they constitute a major menace in their areas. The process of returning IDPs has begun on a scant scale and a big portion is still unable and unwilling to return due to the contamination and huge damage incurred to the infrastructure in their living areas. As of 10 December 2017 to 30 September 2018, the iMMAP security incidents tracking system has recorded 2,239 number of explosive incidents in Mosul Corridors, Hawiga and Western Anbar operations areas. Since the end of military operations, the death toll is about 946 people and Injuries of 680 ones. Between 10 December 2017 to 30 September 2018 over 4,075,350 people returned and they are in urgent need of support and assistance.