04 Oct 2018

Iraq: iMMAP-IHF, Humanitarian Access Response: Explosive Incidents Snapshot (10 December 2017 to 30 September 2018)

Map
from iMMAP
Published on 04 Oct 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (965.9 KB)

After the official victory to oust the ISIS announced in December 2017, the residents from liberated areas still fear the unstable security situations as the re-emergence of ISIS groups and sleeper cells are now more active than before and they constitute a major menace in their areas. The process of returning IDPs has begun on a scant scale and a big portion is still unable and unwilling to return due to the contamination and huge damage incurred to the infrastructure in their living areas. As of 10 December 2017 to 30 September 2018, the iMMAP security incidents tracking system has recorded 2,239 number of explosive incidents in Mosul Corridors, Hawiga and Western Anbar operations areas. Since the end of military operations, the death toll is about 946 people and Injuries of 680 ones. Between 10 December 2017 to 30 September 2018 over 4,075,350 people returned and they are in urgent need of support and assistance.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.