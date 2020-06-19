Iraq
Iraq: COVID-19 Population Density in Internally Displaced Person Formal Camps - May 2020
Methodology:
Population density was calculated as the total number of individuals per hectare of the designated living area in each IDP camp.
Data collection for IDP Camp Directory Round XIII could not be conducted in all of the IDP camps, due to the public health and access implications of the COVID-19 pandemic. For this reason, the Round XII data has been used for the camps that could not be accessed.