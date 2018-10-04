04 Oct 2018

iMMAP-IHF Humanitarian Access Response Weekly Explosive Incidents Flash News (27 September to 3 October 2018)

Ninewa Governorate Popular Mobilization Forces 29 September 2018

● Found and cleared 20 IEDs in Jiyan village in the south of Telafar district. Iraqi Air Forces 2 October 2018
● Destroyed 2 operating bases and a tunnel belonged to terrorists between Tilul Al-Baj and Hatra district. Security Forces 3 October 2018
● Conducted search operations in Abtisha, Faqh, Haruna, Al-Shihiya, Amar Kabr villages and Ba’shiqa area, the operation resulted in :
● Finding and clearing 103 IEDs in Abtisha village.
● Destroying 2 booby-trapped tunnels contained 12 IEDs in Faqh village.
● Destroying 2 booby-trapped tunnels contained 10 IEDs and clearing 12 mortar shells in Haruna village. ● Finding and clearing 16 IED in Al-Shihiya and Amar Kabr villages.
● Finding and clearing a 300m minefield contained IEDs in Ba’shiqa area.

Military Intelligence Forces 3 October 2018

● Found and cleared 660 different mortar shells and sizes belonged to ISIS on the western side of Mosul city, they also found and cleared an ammunitions cache in Al-Maidan area of Mosul city.

Salah Al-Din Governorate

Security Forces 27 September 2018

● Conducted a search operation in Mutaibija area, Hawi Uthem and the outskirts areas, the operation resulted in finding and clearing
a booby-trapped houses and 3 operating bases contained fabrics, cooking equipment, military uniforms and equipment, 2 tons of Urea fertilizer used for making IEDs, batteries and wires.

An Armed Group 27 September 2018

● Exploded an adhesive IED on a bike near Khurmatu silo, injuring the bike owner.

Popular Mobilization Forces 28 September 2018

● Found an ammunition and IEDs belonged to ISIS in Nurin neighborhood in western of Baiji district. An Armed Group 2 October 2018
● Launched a mortar shell on the house of a Turkmen party leader in Tooz district causing material damages only.

Iraqi Air Forces 2 October 2018

● Bombarded ISIS hideouts on Hamrin mountain in the north of Salah Al-Din governorate, causing casualties and damages to the ISIS.

