27 Sep 2018

iMMAP-IHF Humanitarian Access Response Weekly Explosive Incidents Flash News (20-26 September 2018)

Map
from iMMAP
Published on 26 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (960.87 KB)

Ninewa Governorate

Security Forces 20 September 2018

  • Failed a suicide plan in the entrance of Telafar district and arrested the suicide bomber.
  • Found and cleared projectiles, IEDs and anti-aircrafts missiles in Al-Shora area.

PMF & Security Forces 22 September 2018

  • Conducted a search operation in hills and mountains in Telafar district, they also killed 2 ISIS members in Balgha village located in the southeast of Telafar district.

Military Intelligence Forces 23 September 2018

  • Found and cleared a weapon cache belonged to ISIS on the right side of Mosul city, the cache contained 3 explosive belts and 10 drone bombs.

ISIS 23 September 2018

  • Killed the Mukhtar of Athba village located 25km south of Mosul city. PMF 24 September 2018
  • Conducted a search operation in Sheikh Ibrahim and Abu Rasen villages, the operation resulted in finding and clearing IEDs, war projectiles and explosive belts belonged to ISIS.

Security Forces 25 September 2018

  • Conducted a search operation in Al-Thawra and Um Thiban villages, during the operation they found and cleared 4 booby-trapped houses and 18 IEDs.
  • Conducted another search operation in Tal Sheikh, Al-Risala residential compounds, Al-Hamdaniya and Jughaifi areas, the operation resulted in finding and clearing of 250 mortar shells round 120mm.
  • Found 3 young male dead bodies in a house in Mosul Al-Qadimah of Mosul city, the young males were previously kidnapped.

Security Forces 26 September 2018

  • Found and cleared an IED in Az’halila area of Qayyara subdistrict, they also found and cleared 2 IEDs on the road which links Jadala Ismail and Jad’a villages.

PMF 26 September 2018

  • Arrested 4 teachers without a warrant in Rabi’a subdistrict, on the basis of affiliating with ISIS.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.