iMMAP-IHF Humanitarian Access Response Weekly Explosive Incidents Flash News (20-26 September 2018)
from iMMAP
Map
Published on 26 Sep 2018 — View Original
Ninewa Governorate
Security Forces 20 September 2018
- Failed a suicide plan in the entrance of Telafar district and arrested the suicide bomber.
- Found and cleared projectiles, IEDs and anti-aircrafts missiles in Al-Shora area.
PMF & Security Forces 22 September 2018
- Conducted a search operation in hills and mountains in Telafar district, they also killed 2 ISIS members in Balgha village located in the southeast of Telafar district.
Military Intelligence Forces 23 September 2018
- Found and cleared a weapon cache belonged to ISIS on the right side of Mosul city, the cache contained 3 explosive belts and 10 drone bombs.
ISIS 23 September 2018
- Killed the Mukhtar of Athba village located 25km south of Mosul city. PMF 24 September 2018
- Conducted a search operation in Sheikh Ibrahim and Abu Rasen villages, the operation resulted in finding and clearing IEDs, war projectiles and explosive belts belonged to ISIS.
Security Forces 25 September 2018
- Conducted a search operation in Al-Thawra and Um Thiban villages, during the operation they found and cleared 4 booby-trapped houses and 18 IEDs.
- Conducted another search operation in Tal Sheikh, Al-Risala residential compounds, Al-Hamdaniya and Jughaifi areas, the operation resulted in finding and clearing of 250 mortar shells round 120mm.
- Found 3 young male dead bodies in a house in Mosul Al-Qadimah of Mosul city, the young males were previously kidnapped.
Security Forces 26 September 2018
- Found and cleared an IED in Az’halila area of Qayyara subdistrict, they also found and cleared 2 IEDs on the road which links Jadala Ismail and Jad’a villages.
PMF 26 September 2018
- Arrested 4 teachers without a warrant in Rabi’a subdistrict, on the basis of affiliating with ISIS.