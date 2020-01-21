Satellite detected waters extents, as of 18 January 2020 over Konarak District in Sistan Va Baluchestan Province of Iran (21 January 2020)

This map illustrates satellite-detected water surface in Konarak District in Sistan Va Baluchestan Province of Iran as observed from Sentinel-2 imagery acquired on 18 January 2020.

Within the analysed extent of about 590 km2, a total about 55 km2 of land appear to be flooded.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.