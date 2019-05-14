Satellite detected water extents, as of 10 May 2019 over Golestan Province, Iran (Imagery analysis: 10 May 2019 | Published 14 May 2019 | Version 1.0)
from UNOSAT
Map
Published on 14 May 2019 — View Original
