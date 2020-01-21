Satellite-detected flood waters, as of 16 January 2020, over Golmorti, Sistan and Baluchestan Province, I. R. of Iran (21 January 2020)

This map illustrates satellite-detected waters in Dalgan County, Sistan and Baluchestan Province, Islamic Republic of Iran, as observed from Sentinel-2 imagery acquired on 16 January 2020. Within the analysed area of 2,130 km2, a total of 647 km2 of land appear to be flooded in Dalgan County. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 2,500 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.