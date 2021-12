Preliminary satellite-derived flood assessment - Mount Semeru, East Java province, Indonesia (13 December 2021)

SUMMARY OF FINDINGS

Hot ash deposits observed in southeastern parts of the mount Semeru as of 8 December 2021

Widespread damage to houses, roads, and agricultural lands observed in Lumajang district, East Java province as of 11 December 2021

Gladak Perak bridge appears to be destroyed as of 11 December 2021

Potentially affected Sumberwuluh Candipuro bridge observed as of 11 December 2021