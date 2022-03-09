Indonesia

Landslide analysis in Mount Talakmau in Pasaman & Pasaman Barat districts, Indonesia as of 04 March 2022

This map illustrates satellite-detected landslides in Mount Talakmau, Pasaman & Pasaman Barat dsitricts, Indonesia as observed from a Sentinel-2 satellite imagery acquired on 04 March 2022 at 10:48 local time. Within the analyzed area, about 6 km2 of landslides are observed. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).

