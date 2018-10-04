Indonesia: Tawaeli area, Central Sulawesi (Imagery analysis: 2 October 2018 | Published: 4 October 2018 | Version 1.0)

This map illustrates satellite-detected building damage assessments of 02 October 2018, over Tawaeli area northeastern Palu city in Central Sulawesi following the 7.5 magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami of the 28th of September 2018. The analysis was conducted using a post-event World view-2 satellite image acquired 2 October 2018. UNITAR-UNOSAT identified in the analysed area 531 potentially damaaged structures. Taking into account the prebuilding footprints provided by Humanitarian OpenStreet Map, this represents 15% of the total number of structures damaged within this analysed zone of Tawaeli. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feed back to UNITAR–UNOSAT.