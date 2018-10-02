Indonesia: Taipa area, Central Sulawesi, Imagery analysis: 2 October 2018

Damage assessment of Taipa area in Central Sulawesi

This map illustrates satellite-detected building damage assessment as of 02 October 2018, over Taipa area northeastern Palu city in Central Sulawesi following the 7.5 magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami of the 28th of September 2018. The analysis was conducted using a post-event World view-2 satellite image acquired 2 October 2018. UNITAR-UNOSAT identified in the analysed are a 399 potentially damaged structures. Taking into account the pre-building footprints provided by Humanitarian Open Street Map, this represents 10% of the total number of structure s within this analysed zone of Taipa. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR–UNOSAT.