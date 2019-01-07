Indonesia | Sunda Strait Tsunami Assessment: Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) – DG ECHO Daily Map | 07/01/2019

On 22 December at 21:27 (UTC+7), undersea landslides caused by the Krakatoa volcano eruption triggered a tsunami which hit the coastal areas around Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra islands of Indonesia. The most affected areas include Carita Beach in Banten Province, as well as districts of Padenglang, South Lampung and Serang.

The images of damage obtained from Copernicus Emergency Management Service (EMS) reveal a large percentage of buildings destroyed by the tsunami. This is confirmed by the first result of the tsunami survey conducted by the Indonesian Syiah Kuala University. The team surveyed about 110 km coastline in Banten and about 14 km of Southern Lampung area. The highest flow depth was found at around Cipenyu Beach-Tanjung Lesung of Padeglang District, 6.6 m from the ground or estimated about 9.6 m from Mean Sea Level (tsunami height).