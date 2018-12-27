27 Dec 2018

Indonesia: Potential Affected Buildings Statistics in Lampung Province, 26 December 2018

Map
from UNOSAT
Published on 26 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.54 MB)

This map illustrates an overview of potential tsunami?s inundated areas according to wave high categories of 2,5m; 5m; 7,5m and 10m covering reported affected districts by OCHA as of 25 December 2018 in Lampung Province, Island of Sumatra, Indonesia.

Important Note:
Preliminary affected building estimates reported in the table are only based on available OSM building footprints and LAPAN?s Tsunami inundation model, itself derived from a National Digital Elevation Model (DEM) that does not take into account the thrust of the tsunami's waves caused by the underwater landslide triggered by the volcanic eruptions of Anak Krakatau on 22 December 2018.

Therefore, statistics provided are model derived and not based on (post tsunami) satellite derived analysis. Both tsunami?s model derived inundation extents and building statistics have not yet been validated in the field.
Building footprints: Open Street Map (as of 24 Dec. 2018)
Tsunami's Inundation Model: LAPAN Administrative Levels: BPS
GIS Analysis: UNITAR - UNOSAT (26 Dec. 2018)
Map Production: UNITAR - UNOSAT (26 Dec. 2018)
Production: UNITAR - UNOSAT

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.