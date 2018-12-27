Indonesia: Potential Affected Buildings Statistics in Banten Provinces, 26 December 2018

This map illustrates an overview of potential tsunami?s inundated areas according to wave high categories of 2,5m; 5m; 7,5m and 10m covering reported affected districts by OCHA as of 25 December 2018 in Banten Province, Island of Java, Indonesia.

Important Note:

Preliminary affected building estimates reported in the table are only based on available OSM building footprints and LAPAN?s Tsunami inundation model, itself derived from a National Digital Elevation Model (DEM) that does not take into account the thrust of the tsunami's waves caused by the underwater landslide triggered by the volcanic eruptions of Anak Krakatau on 22 December 2018.

Therefore, statistics provided are model derived and not based on (post tsunami) satellite derived analysis. Both tsunami?s inundation extents and building statistics have not yet been validated in the field.

Building footprints: Open Street Map (as of 24 Dec. 2018)

Tsunami's Inundation Model: LAPAN Administrative Levels: BPS GIS Analysis: UNITAR - UNOSAT (26 Dec. 2018)

Map Production: UNITAR - UNOSAT (26 Dec. 2018)

