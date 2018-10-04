04 Oct 2018

Indonesia: Lero area, Central Sulawesi (Imagery analysis: 2 October 2018 | Published: 4 October 2018 | Version 1.0)

This map illustrates satellite-detected building damage assessment as of 02 October 2018, over Lero area northeastern Palu city in Central Sulawesi following the 7.5 magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami of the 28th of September 2018. The analysis was conducted using a post-event World view-3 satellite image acquired 2 October 2018. UNITAR-UNOSAT identified in the analysed area 197 potentially damaged structures. Taking into account the pre-building footprints provided by Humanitarian Open Street Map, this represents 19% of the total number of structures within this analysed zone of Lero. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feed back to UNITAR–UNOSAT.

